Liberia: Mcgill Launches Govt Scholarship in Bassa

*Nets US$1 million in fund drive

Liberia's State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill over the weekend continues the launch of the Government's scholarship scheme, a flagship program of President George Weah for struggling primary and secondary students in Grand Bassa County raising US$1million. The launch in Bassa follows that of Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

The Scholarship Fund Drive which was launched at the Fair Ground in Buchanan on Friday, December 3, was prefixed by an elaborate welcoming ceremony on Tubman Street with over hundreds of motorcyclists dressed in red berets, as students roared after them.

The students who dominated the launch of the scholarship fund drive in Buchanan, Grand Bassa were said to be potential beneficiaries from the various public and private schools in the county.

Minister McGill was first received by parents and senior officials of Grand Bassa County a few miles away from the St. John River Bridge, before escorting him to the Fair Ground.

Upon taking the stand during the official ceremony, Mr. McGill raised One Million United States Dollars to begin the scholarship program for students in the County.

The money was raised through donations from Friends of McGill based in the United States and Liberia, business owners, companies, and officials of Government with a vested interest in education.

Speaking during the launch, McGill opined that the scholarship will benefit, mostly, all public schools in Buchanan city and its surrounding areas for the next academic year.

According to him, the scholarship program, which is similarly benefiting students in upper and lower Bong, Kakata, Margibi County, and Ganta, Nimba County, is geared towards increasing enrollment in schools.

"The President wants to help you our students. He is not only concerned about creating a conducive learning environment for a few of you who are privileged to learn but to also increase enrollment," he added.

Mr. McGill explained that money raised from the scholarship fund drive will be deposited in an account with representatives from the students' community, county administration, County and District Education Officers as signatories to the account.

He said the purpose is to ensure the transparent supervision of the fund, while these signatories along with the Bassa Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh, will work along with the schools and benefit students to rollout the scholarship program.

Meanwhile, an initial five million Liberian Dollars, from a Ten Million, has been promised for disbursement to businesswomen for empowerment purposes.

Minister McGill said the money, which will be given as loan, is intended to enhance their businesses and improve their livelihood.

Officials of the county and the student community thanked President Weah for the initiative and indicated that enrollment in schools is expected to increase significantly in the County due to the launch of the scholarship.

Grand Bassa County Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh stated: the students are overwhelmed by the provision of the scholarship which will ease the constraints of going to school.