Liberia: Chief Zanzan Karwor Pleads for Calm

Chief Zanzan Karwor, chair of the National Chiefs and Elders Council of Liberia (NACCEL) has appealed to the traditional chiefs and elders of Lofa County to be calm.

The local chiefs and elders in Lofa have been agitating over the row between their son and Liberia's former defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai and the Government of Liberia which has stalled his certification since being elected Lofa Senator in December 2020.

Samukai has been found guilty of corruption over the handling of soldiers' personal pension saving funds, but he won the senatorial election ahead of his sentencing.

Following recent disturbing events in Lofa by the local chiefs there, Chief Karwor said he has presented a budget to the Government of Liberia to convene a special meeting in Gbanga, Bong County to stop the crisis between Senator-elect Samukai and the government.

Chief Karwor said the budget has been presented through the Ministry of Internal Affairs headed by Minister Varney Sirleaf so that all parties can sit at a round table to find a solution to the Samukai issue.

He told a press conference over the weekend that at his office in Central Monrovia that if the government makes available the money for the meeting, they will use their traditional cola nut to stop the problem in Lofa County.

"This meeting is a four-day meeting that is expected to be held in Gbarnga, Bong County for all the chiefs and elders from Lofa County. We want to put a total end to all the noise in the county," he said.

"We should stop the violence and also stop challenging government because we all are part of the government and they will leave and another will come," Chief Karwor added.

Recently, traditional devils blocked the St. Paul Bridge that links Lofa and Bong Counties, thereby preventing citizens and other commuters from using the route to do their normal business.

The traditional devils through an interpreter, gave the Government of Liberia one week grace period to certificate Mr. Samukai as Senator of Lofa County.

They threatened to move in town if the government fails to do so.

Following the traditional devils' statement, the government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs speedily requested Chief Karwor to move in the county to put things under control so that the devils can go back to the bush.

Accordingly, Chief Karwor did as he was instructed but the devils again threatened this time to come back after one month if Samukai is not certificated.

He said at the end of the four-day meeting, if it's established that Mr. Samukai won the election, they will meet with President George Manneh Weah and use the traditional cola nut so that he can use his executive clemency to have Mr. Samukai seated.

"When people kill and they go to jail, the President can make executive clemency for those people to be freed. I think the president can use that same power to talk to the country because this country is too small for such a crisis," Chief Karwor said.