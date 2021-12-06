Tunisia: Coronavirus - One More Death and 165 Additional Infections Recorded On December 4

Tunis/Tunisia — One more coronavirus-related death, 165 new infection cases and 118 recoveries were recorded on December 4, 2021 until midnight, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health Sunday.

The number of recoveries, since the emergence of the pandemic has reached 691640 and fatalities from the virus totalled 25401.

The Ministry also reported that 52 patients are currently in intensive care units and 10 other patients are put on ventillators in public and private health facilities, according to data collected up to December 4.