Ghana: Self-Styled Pastor Flees After Shooting Brother-in-Law, Woman At Ahwiaaanyinam

Residents of Ahwiaa Anyinam, a suburb of the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after a 41-year-old pastor shot his brother-in-law and one other woman who had come for counseling.

Bloodstains had spread all over the house from the man's veranda through to the main entrance.

The self-styled prophet of God who took the inexcusable action could only be identified by the nearby residents as OdiyifuorAgyei.

The two victims who are in critical condition are currently on admission at the hospital receiving treatment. The pastor is currently on the run as the police have embarked on a manhunt for his arrest.

An eyewitness who spoke anonymously said, Prophet Agyei, whose church was not known by residents of the area, had been receiving visitors who receive counselling at his apartment.

According to the eyewitness, the unfortunate incident occurred when his estranged wife stormed the house to pack her belongings.

"The self-styled pastor who was by then in a counseling session with another woman resisted his wife and the in-laws' attempts to park the things. He became very aggitated and aggressive," the eyewitness said.

The source further revealed that Prophet Agyei pulled a gun, pointed it at one of his in-laws, pulled the trigger and shot his thighs.

The bullet spread across and caught the woman who had come for the counseling. The helpless victims fell and blood started oozing all over place, the eyewitness recounted.

The Mamponteng District Police command who visited the scene picked up two mobile phones, a gun and a motorbike belonging to the Pastor as an exhibit, to help with their investigation. The landlord of the house has also been picked by the police to assist in investigations.

Ghanaweb.com