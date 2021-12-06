Liberia: Conduct Transparent Elections in 2023

Representative-elect Samuel Brown urges NEC

The National Elections Commission or NEC has been urged to conduct transparent, credible, and peaceful elections come 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

"We commend the NEC for ably handling these by-elections, but we also urge them to be very transparent in the conduct of the general elections come 2023 to avoid chaos."

Nimba County Representative-elect, Samuel Brown, made the urge to NEC authorities recently when he was certificated by the board of commissioners at the NEC as the winner from the just-ended district#1 by-election in Nimba County.

He said the safety of Liberia rests on the shoulders of NEC, saying any results you will put out will determine our safety as a country, because the upcoming elections will be a crucial one, and as such, it is imperative for this board of commissioners to be transparent and credible.

He also thanked commissioners for the certificate, which he noted is a testament to the Commission's pronouncement. "We are grateful to the board of commissioners and believe if anyone should be called winner, it should be the great people of Nimba. I'm happy to be standing here today to be certificated as a son of Nimba County, I want to applaud the NEC to apply this same formula in 2023 for Liberia and Nimba County to be free", Representative-elect Brown emphasized.

He said winning more than 50 percent of the total votes from the by-election is an indication that the people of Nimba want to change.

Speaking earlier, NEC chairperson Davidetta Brown Lassanah thanked winners from the district by-elections but said two results have been challenged in Grand Gedeh and Bong Counties, something she noted was responsible for the delay in coming out with the final results.

"We want to assure the public that the commission is looking into compliant filed against the winners and in the soonest possible time we will adjudicate those cases."

She thanked the Government of Liberia for ably assisting the Commission by providing necessary resources that enable it to carry out its functions and mandate.