Liberia: Cummings Blames CPP Defeat On Crisis

As he gets acquainted with LP officials in Rivercess

Alternative National Congress (ANC), standard-bearer Alexander B. Cummings, has blamed the recent defeat suffered by the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the just-ended four counties by-elections on the ongoing internal wrangling within the opposition bloc.

Both the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the CPP comprising of the former ruling Unity Party, Liberty Party, All Liberian Party, and the ANC failed to win a single seat in the recent by-elections.

Cummings who was visiting Rivercess County over the weekend at the invitation of the Rivercess Chapter of the Liberty Party took ownership of the defeat blaming it on the crisis that has engulfed the CPP.

He stressed the need for the CPP to fix her in-house problems and "quickly present to the people of Liberia the alternative to Weah's poor handling of the country."

Cummings told the political gathering that the fact that the ruling party also did not win a single seat in the just ended by-election is also a clear demonstration and evidence of the anger and resentment of the people toward the CDC as it relates to the poor state of the economy.

He, however, lauded the victories of opposition candidates and promised to reach out to them in an effort to build a strong and united collaboration to take on Weah.

Speaking on the economy, which he said is the crux of everything, Cummings advised the legislature not to allow itself to be used as co-conspirators to the looting of state resources clearly orchestrated by the Executive to rob the people of this country through 'legal' means - the national budget.

He explained that a budget of almost US$800 million - the highest in our country's history is reportedly debt-based. "This is concerning. To finance those debts, someone has to pay. Unfortunately, you the poor people will pay with high commodity prices beginning next year", he continued. "This must stop and it has to be you, me, all of us together in 2023 to make sure of that," he bemoaned.

The former Coca-Cola Exec also asserted that President Weah and his cronies are on a grab-and-go spree because they know that the "Liberian people will and cannot endure another six years of this nightmare of a government."

Meanwhile, the purpose of his visit was to get acquainted with partisans of the Liberty Party and meet with supporters of the ANC in the county.

Among the Cummings delegation were LP National Treasurer Wadei Powell, Youth Assembly Chair Onesimus James, County Chairman Daniel Gbassagee, and Chairman Musa Hassan Bility.

The delegation held two separate meetings in the county, one in Yarpah Town and the other in Neezuin.

Earlier on Friday night, during a radio interview on Radio Gbehzohn in Buchanan, the ANC flag bearer promised to fight corruption with every fiber in his body from day one of his presidency. "Don't call it corruption. That's a beautiful way to put it. It is stealing - stealing from poor and destitute people. That has to stop and I will lead by example," Mr. Cummings in a rather strong tone said.

The visit of Cummings to Rivercess is being viewed as strategic, considering the Bassa belt is the second-largest voting belt next to the Kpelle. A consolidation of Bassa support in Grand Bassa, River Cess, Margibi, Bong, and Montserrado counties is likely to boost his approval ratings leading to the CPP primary and the 2023 elections.

It can be recalled that the ANC standard-bearer has toured Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Nimba, Margibi, and River Cess counties during the last four months in his drive to better acquaint himself with the people and as well as get firsthand knowledge of the conditions and challenges of the people of those counties.

Mr. Cummings faces UP's Joseph Boakai sometime next year in what promises to be a hotly contested CPP primary to select a face to battle Weah in 2023. He has vowed to make Weah a one-term president, stressing 'Liberia cannot afford another six (6) years of a Weah presidency.