Liberia: KAICT Begins Training of 90 Emerging Peace Diplomats

The Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation (KAICT) in partnership with Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC), University of Liberia, over the weekend officially launched the Kofi Annan Living Memorial Cohort 3 in Monrovia to capacitate 90 emerging young diplomats in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and human rights.

The late Kofi Annan in whose honor KAICT is named was the only black African to become UN Secretary-General.

He died peacefully on August 18, 2018, aged 80, after a short illness. Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006 and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

He is known in Liberia for sending the largest peacekeeping force and also his quest and fight for enhancing and upholding human dignity, peace, stability, and security globally.

The Cohort 3 opening of the Kofi Annan Living Memorial was held at the University of Liberia auditorium, bringing together several prominent personalities.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Institute has partnered with many institutions including the Kings College London, the Africa Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, the University of Bradford, UK, the UN Development Program (UNDP), and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC).

The Kofi Annan Living Memorial was established to honor the late Dr. Kofi Atta Annan for his selfless role played in restoring human dignity and his fight for national and international peace and stability across the world.

The Kofi Annan Living Memorial (KALM) is aimed to develop and capacitate young diplomats for conflict prevention and the realization of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) along with Kofi Annan clubs for conflict prevention and the SDGs.

Speaking at the opening session of KALM Cohort 3, Liberia's former Minister of Foreign Affairs and ABIC's Chairperson of the Board, Madam Olubanke King-Akerele said Liberians can't together keep the peace when they can't together live in peace.

According to her, this is important for young peace diplomats who are participating in this impactful live -changing Cohort to know because they are the emerging future leaders of Liberia.

She said they need to come to leadership with understanding as to what to do to promote peace, security, and enhanced development.

" Every citizen must act and behave responsibly to keep the peace. Respect the rule of law because where there is no respect for the rule of law and order, there's bound to be tension, lawlessness, and chaos in the land (country)," she noted.

Madam King - Akerele said the initiative has four components which include training of young diplomats, establishing and promotion of SDGs Clubs, workshops for training other schools, and development of educational boards, adding that each of these components is addressing various sectors.

Representing the President of the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Cllr. Viama Blama said the University of Liberia remains committed to the ideologies of the late Dr. Kofi A. Annan.

Cllr. Blama said while memorializing the late Annan's death today, the university looks forward to forging partnerships that will continue to foster peace, security, and conflict resolutions.

Cllr. Blama reflected that KAICT was established through a joint resolution of UL Faculty Senate and the University of Liberia Council and later endorsed by UL Board of Trustees as well as the then Visitor of the University of Liberia, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

He added that within the context of the United Nations transformative and ambitious global development framework, the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the Institute continues to also train many segments of Liberia's youth in leadership skills, conflict prevention, and the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).