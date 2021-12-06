Liberia: Gongloe Finally Accepts Petition for Presidency

Nimba County — Veteran Liberia lawyer and immediate former president of the Liberia National Bar Association Counselor Taiwan Gongloe has accepted a petition to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Addressing a huge gathering over the weekend in Ganta, Nimba County, Cllr. Gongloe finally accepted to be on the presidential ballot comes 2023.

He promises that if elected President, his leadership will be corruption-free with females forming 50 percent of his government.

He further vows to fight corruption, which he notes, has taken center stage in public service here.

Cllr. Gongloe continues that under his administration, no official will be involved in corruption. He urges Liberians to follow up on his past records in both public and private sectors where he once served to fine if there were any corruption reported.

The well-known human rights layer rallies Liberians to support his dream for the presidency that will propel him to combat corruption and redeem the country from bad leadership that has brought untold suffering on the citizenry.

Cllr. Gongloe was the Solicitor-General under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who delivered the arrest warrant to now jailed former President Charles Ghanaky Taylor upon Taylor's arrival at the Roberts International Airport from Nigeria where he had taken sanctuary.

Taylor was immediately handcuffed and flown to the UN-backed Special Court of Sierra Leone and subsequently tried, convicted, and sentenced for 50 years in The Hage for aiding and abetting RUF rebels in Sierra Leone.

However, Gongloe eventually parted with Ellen and rejected a reappointment in her government after Madam Sirleaf summarily relieved all officials of their posts.