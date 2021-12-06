Ghana: 6 Perish, Others Injured in Gory Accident At Sege

6 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — A least four passengers died on the spot while two others died later in hospital Saturday after the vehicles they were traveling in opposite directions on the Tema-Aflao highway collided near Sege in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra region.

The police said the bodies of the deceased, yet to be identified, were deposited at the Battor Catholic Hospital Mortuary, for preservation, identification and post mortem examination while other passengers who sustained various injuries were sent to both the Sege Polyclinic and Battor Catholic Hospital respectively for treatment.

Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector, DedeDzakpasu, said driver of one of the vehicles, Abraham Odai, 25, in charge of Ford Transit mini bus with number GX 8785-21, was traveling from Madina to Dzodze with 14 passengers on board.

At a point in the journey, he attempted to overtake some vehicles ahead of him.However, without taking due precaution he switched lanes only to collide with another Ford mini bus with number ER 852-17 which was travelling from Dzodze to Accra loaded with sacks of charcoal and six passengers.

Preliminary investigations pointed to human error, but police was interrogating survivours to establish what happened.

Meanwhile, the Tema Regional Police Command has admonished all road users to be very alert and abide by all road traffic regulations whiles on the road, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

It assured that personnel will be deployed along the highways and the Tema Metropolis in order to reduce the incidence of road carnage and criminal activities.

