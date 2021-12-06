Ghana: Man, 22, Arrested Over Unlawful Firearm Possession

Dzodze — The Dzodze District Police Command on Friday arrested AfatsawoKumordu, 22, a commercial driver for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

This was after the suspect was spotted by some residents at Kuli, near Dzodze, holding a, pistol became alarmed and then alerted the police.

A patrol team which was dispatched to the community saw Kumordu carrying a bag and when it was searched a locally manufactured pistol, six cartridges, two cellular phones and a knife were found.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge who is Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, the suspect readily claimed ownership of the items.

The police team later took him to his house where an unregistered locally manufactured single-barrel gun was found.

The suspect was quoted by DSP Tenge yesterday as saying that he acquired the weapons from two men in Dzodze, one of whom is dead.

At the time of filing this report, Kumordu was in police custody while efforts were underway to arrest the supplier of the weapons.