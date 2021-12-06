Ghana: Man, 22, Arrested Over Unlawful Firearm Possession

6 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Dzodze — The Dzodze District Police Command on Friday arrested AfatsawoKumordu, 22, a commercial driver for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

This was after the suspect was spotted by some residents at Kuli, near Dzodze, holding a, pistol became alarmed and then alerted the police.

A patrol team which was dispatched to the community saw Kumordu carrying a bag and when it was searched a locally manufactured pistol, six cartridges, two cellular phones and a knife were found.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge who is Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, the suspect readily claimed ownership of the items.

The police team later took him to his house where an unregistered locally manufactured single-barrel gun was found.

The suspect was quoted by DSP Tenge yesterday as saying that he acquired the weapons from two men in Dzodze, one of whom is dead.

At the time of filing this report, Kumordu was in police custody while efforts were underway to arrest the supplier of the weapons.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X