Tunisia: Oran Conference On Peace and Security Recommends Enhanced Governance and Counter-Terrorism

Tunis/Tunisia — Enhanced governance and fight against terrorism in Africa are the main recommendations made by participants in the 8th High-Level Seminar of the African Union (EU) on peace and security held from December 2 to 4 in the Algerian city of Oran.

The Conference, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi and many of his African counterparts and senior UN officials, resulted in several recommendations that will be submitted to the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union, and its relevant structures.

With regard to the issue of governance, the participants stressed the need to establish a social pact that would guarantee an adequate response to the legitimate demands of the people.

This pact should also meet the required criteria of transparency, openness and accountability.

During this meeting, it was also agreed to activate all mechanisms of good governance and strengthen cooperation between the various agencies of the African Union, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, participants emphasised the need to dry up the sources of financing terrorism and improve the sharing of information and intelligence between member states.

They also called for supporting cooperation mechanisms to fight organised crime and urged a new approach to prevent the use of modern technologies by terrorist groups.