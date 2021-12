Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday left Accra, Ghana, for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, for a 3-day official visit.

Whilst in Guyana, Vice President Bawumia will conduct a series of meetings leading to the signing of mutual agreements between the governments of Ghana and Guyana.

The Vice President is accompanied by some government officials.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday 8th December 2021.