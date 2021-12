Tunis/Tunisia — One more COVID-19 death and 219 infections were logged on December 3 from 5,880 tests (3.72% positivity rate), the Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.

As such, the caseload hit 718,278 and the death toll 25,398.

The number of recoveries rose by 112, reaching 691,522.

Hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities stands at 154, including 51 in intensive care and 14 under life support.