Tunisia: Woman Injured in Landmine Explosion Near Jebal Samema

5 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A woman was injured in the explosion of a landmine Sunday morning in the locality of Ouled Hlel, near Jebal Semama in Sbeitla, governorate of Kasserine.

The victim suffered a slight injury to her leg and was taken to the Kasserine local hospital, where she is undergoing the necessary tests, local health director Abdelghani Chaabani explained to TAP, adding that her condition is stable.

The woman had gone this morning to the heights of Ouled Hlel with a beast to collect firewood, when the mine exploded on her way.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X