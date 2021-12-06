Tunisia: Woman Injured in Landmine Explosion Near Jebal Samema

Tunis/Tunisia — A woman was injured in the explosion of a landmine Sunday morning in the locality of Ouled Hlel, near Jebal Semama in Sbeitla, governorate of Kasserine.

The victim suffered a slight injury to her leg and was taken to the Kasserine local hospital, where she is undergoing the necessary tests, local health director Abdelghani Chaabani explained to TAP, adding that her condition is stable.

The woman had gone this morning to the heights of Ouled Hlel with a beast to collect firewood, when the mine exploded on her way.