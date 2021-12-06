Egypt: Sisi Attends Celebration for Children With Special Needs

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended on Sunday the "Able to differ" celebration dedicated to children with special needs at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

The ceremony began with recitation of verses of Holy Quran by child Ahmed Tamer whom the President had spoken to in a television interview run by journalist Sherif Amer.

Impressed by his memorization of the entire holy Quran at this young age, the President invited the child to recite verses of Quran at the first official celebration to come.

The ceremony coincides with the International Day of Disabled Persons which the UN has been celebrating since 1992 to drum up support for this segment of society to ensure their rights and raise public awareness on the importance of merging them into political, economic and cultural life.

One of the participants in the ceremony, Abdel Rahman, said he had been nominated by the Sports Ministry to attend training courses in the field of mass communication.

He had participated in a similar ceremony last year.

Abdel Rahman could tell that the way society views people of determination has changed for the better. He now has many friends and has taken part in many conferences and forums, Abdel Rahman told the gathering.

He expressed hope that he would become a successful media man and that his first interview would be with President Sisi.

Sisi was quick to respond: "The interview can be held now ... we have gained a great man of media ... and it is a chance to present him to Egypt and the whole world today."