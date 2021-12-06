Egypt: Transport Minister Follows Up Services At Ramses Railway Station

Minister of Transport Kamel el-Wazir inspected Sunday work flow and services offered to citizens at Ramses Railway Station.

The tour started with inspecting the station's outside area, as the minister stressed the importance of preserving the beauty of the designed area adjacent to the subway station.

Wazir directed expediting installment of electric gates regulating passengers entrance and exist and made sure tickets are available for passengers.

He also asserted the importance of making use of outcome of selling tickets in purchasing required railway spare parts and ameliorating service offered to citizens.

The minister ensured the punctuality of work at the station and that all employees were abiding by health precautionary measures.

Meantime, Wazir referred to an agreement with the Spanish company Thalys to upgrade efficiency of Qalioub /Menouf/Tanta Line.

The development of the 94 km line will include the development of signaling systems from the mechanical system to a modern electronic system holding the latest safety factors with (SIL 4) system, he added.

Overhauling operations would also include the complete duplication of the line and the establishment of a central control tower at Menouf station to control the entire line, according to the minister.

Ramses Railway Station, also called Misr Station, is the main railway station of Cairo, Egypt.

MENA