Egypt: Sisi Greets UAE On 50th National Day Anniversary

5 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 4/12/2021 greeted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 50th anniversary of its National Day.

In his greetings posted on social media, Sisi said "I am pleased to greet the UAE leaders and people on the 50th anniversary of the UAE's National Day," lauding achievements, progress and prosperity made by the Arab country over the past years in the domains of development, building and technological modernization.

Sisi stressed that Egypt will enhance cooperation with the UAE to serve the interests of both countries' peoples.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X