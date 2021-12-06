Egypt: Sisi Greets UAE On 50th National Day Anniversary

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 4/12/2021 greeted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 50th anniversary of its National Day.

In his greetings posted on social media, Sisi said "I am pleased to greet the UAE leaders and people on the 50th anniversary of the UAE's National Day," lauding achievements, progress and prosperity made by the Arab country over the past years in the domains of development, building and technological modernization.

Sisi stressed that Egypt will enhance cooperation with the UAE to serve the interests of both countries' peoples.