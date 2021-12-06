Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 454 Thousand Persons Administered 3 Doses

5 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 35,304 COVID-19 vaccines on December 4. This includes 15,631 first shots, 10,092 boosters, 9,330 third doses and 251 booster jabs for travel.

The total number of vaccines till this date reached 10,692, 857, including 6, 172, 013 first shots, 4, 044, 364 boosters, 454, 578 third doses and 21, 902 booster shots for travel, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The number of fully vaccinated people rose to 5, 231, 608 on December 4, including 4, 044, 364 who are double-jabbed and 1, 178, 244 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

