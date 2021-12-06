Tunisia: Five First Delegates Named - MOI

Tunis/Tunisia — The Interior Ministry announced on Sunday the naming of five first delegates in the governorates of Kef, Kairouan, Nabeul, Mahdia and Kasserine, to fill vacancies.

The ministry indicates in a press release that it was decided on December 4 to name:

- Nizar Jamaoui, first delegate of the governorate of Kef

- Aissa Moussa, first delegate of the governorate of Kairouan

- Ali Zaidi, first delegate of the governorate of Nabeul

- Adel Ben Amor, first delegate of the governorate of Mahdia

- Ahmed Hamdi, first delegate of the governorate of Kasserine.