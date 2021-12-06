Somalia: Somali Military Destroys Al-Shabaab Bases in Lower Shabelle

The Somali military has destroyed Al-Shabaab bases military in operation against the militants in lower Shabelle region.

In a statement, the Somali National Army (SNA) said the operation was part of the ongoing operation in the country to hunt down Al-Shabaab fighters.

"Somali Army's commandos Danab destroyed Al-Shabab hideouts and killed several terrorists in a planned security operation near Leego village in Lower Shabelle region, on Saturday," read part of the statement.

The operation comes as 100 Somali Gorgor (Eagle) soldiers trained in Turkey arrived back home.

According to Somali military infantry commander, Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, the troops received modern commando training in Isparta, Turkey, and will be deployed on the frontline to fight against Al-Shabaab.

Turkey has trained the Somalia military and supports the federal government in the areas of health, education and securit