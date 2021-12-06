Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

analysis

Khartoum — Following is a review of some press commentaries and columns that tackled the week's most outstanding events. The selected articles have dwelt on the progress of the "Political Agreement" signed by Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, General Abdelfattah Alburhan and Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, the fighting in the Jebel Moon area in Darfur and the veiled warning to European countries by the deputy chairman of the Sovereignty Council, General Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemaidti) that he and General Burhan can refrain from standing in the way of human trafficking from Africa to Europe.

Wrote Mohammad Musa Heraika in Sudanile on the progress of the Burhan -Hamdok "Political Agreement", so far:

Dr. Hamdok pushed his way out of a closed room in the Republican Palace into that wide lounge, congested with persons form his upcoming history: generals, militia leaders, opportunists, politicians and journalists used to standing against the wishes of the Sudanese people, contractors and brokers who worked to fertilize that moment to give birth to a deformed history that does not look like the December Revolution, nor do those persons carry its symptoms. From that congregation we could also see faces of tribal chiefs who want to storm the doorway of the contemporary state.

Had Hamdok given himself a chance outside that cheat, he could have realized that he was a stranger within his new power base. All of those present were strangers to his political existence before the 25th of October 2021 (the date of Burhan's military coup).

But he chose, in his full senses, to step on that field of quick sand.

Shortly after that party, and on 21 November, a new martyr fell down soaked in his blood after he was assassinated by the tribes and militias who continue to distribute among them the blood of the martyrs up to this moment.

A few days after, argumentation began on the role of Burhan's new Sovereignty Council.

For, as the text of the "Political Agreement" described that role as ceremonial, the Agreement's godfather, Mr. Bartam, said it is executive. And all the time Dr. Hamdok remained silent atop the surface of his field of quick sand.

The ink of the Agreement could barely dry when Hemaidti said Hamdok had agreed "with us" to pick his ministers from the men and administrations of the tribes, still with the sunken Hamdok wrapped in surprise.

Burhan's Sovereignty Council appoints a chief justice and Hamdok is still silent.

Hamdok then sounds an SOS to stop new and revise appointments in the government machine made by Burhan during the period following his military coup. However, the state governors do not heed this (Hamdok's ) call.

Days pass, and Burhan continues to nail down whom he appointed to run the banks and also senior government officials he appointed in a number of government institutions. And Hamdok is still wrapped in surprise, with all the ambassadors and diplomats who firmly backed his cause outside his attention and his memory which is besieged by the military and the newcomers on the absurd political theatre.

Parties to the Juba peace agreement have warned Hamdok not to step towards denying them their gains from the Juba peace agreement that allowed them ministerial and administrative jobs. "Let it be an all out war, then" as former rebel leader Minni Arko Minawi has put it.

Burhan suspends the Aldemograti (the democrat) newspaper and the Hala FM 96 Radio Station in blatant defiance to the freedom obtained through the blood of the martyrs, and Hamdok does not see, nor hear.

Hamdok has imagined he has emerged a victor by introducing changes in the police top brass. He may not know that Burhan and the coup masterminds had presented these top police officers as scapegoats along the criminal record they (Burhan and his clan) have mastered, in the hope that they and these police commanders could escape punishment.

At the same time Burhan takes measures to replace officials by reinstating the fulool (remnants of the defunct regime) in the security and the intelligence senior posts, tearing out that poor Agreement, weeks after it was signed.

In this way the quick sand swallows all who bet for the creation of a political state of affairs that keeps the ambitions of the glorious December Revolution.

Wrote Ismail Abdalla in Alrakoba about the bloody events in the Jebel (mountain) Moon area of Darfur:

Two decades on, and blood still continues to run across the bends of the valleys and creeks of Darfur. The World is now fed up with the consecutive chain of fruitless peace agreements.

The inhabitants of Darfur are bored from outcries of the symbols of armed (comfortable) struggle who have taken monopoly of benefits, confining them to government jobs, preferring a stay in the capital city of the shady labakh tress, Khartoum.

It is claimed that the Jebel Moon had acquired its name when the American astronauts saw its glowing lights while they were on the moon surface. Geologists are said to have discovered that Jebel Moon is a treasure replete with uranium and quartz, the latter used in the manufacturing of aircraft skeletons.

Let us forget about these suppositions and save the lives of the humans who live on this mountain. The life of a single soul is worth preservation by all means as the divine religions and the secular laws dictate, let alone the thousands of lives lost in Jebel Moon and Jebel Marra and all the jebels (mountains) standing on Darfur, the land that used to send the annual clothing of the Holy Qa'aba Mosque in Mecca.

Where are the authors of the peace agreement we saw on the morning of that rainy day in Juba, capital of Southern Sudan?

And why did the Darfur region governor turn a blind eye to the seas of blood flowing on the sides of this great lunar mountain?

Sadly, the leaders of the armed struggle have detached themselves from Darfur's number one cause: the achievement of peace, the rehabilitation of the IDPs and refugees and their resettlement in their home lands after they (the lands) are retaken from those who took them by force. Where are we from this sacred right?

The massacre of Jebel Moon and the killing of peaceful citizens inside their homes should be included in the International Criminal Court's dossiers of inhuman violations committed against the civilians, top of these victims the IDPs and the refugees. Peace cannot be attained by rescinding the basic and first and last right of the civilians, mostly the IDPs and the refugees.

The process of demanding the rights of the devastated Region will not cease as long as there is a central authority that does not care for securing the life of the dwellers of distant districts.

But there will not be right lost as long as there are strong callers for this right, callers who are well versed in the use of modern technology, to take their demands to the highest of legal authorities on this green planet.

The struggle to control the natural resources of this mountain, and with all this painful violence that does not care for the value of man, will never achieve its aims, because this Mountain has strong inhabitants who can take their grievances to the highest of courts of justice in the World.

The proof of this is the big campaign that accompanied the eruption of this crisis and the local, regional and international concern about these events. The entire World has now taken note of this important and critical issue which is coming from a place on the map of the Globe, known as Jebel Moon.

About the recent revelations by the deputy chairman of the Sovereignty Council, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemaidti), in which he advised the West to back him and his confederate, General Burhan, otherwise African immigrants can find their way easily to Europe, wrote Mr. Alsadiq Jadalla Kuku:

The issue of illegal immigration to Europe is now a fearful nightmare to the civilized Western World and several other countries in our regional periphery.

The recent speech by the deputy chairman of the Sovereignty Council, General Hemaidti, to the international Politico newspaper is a dangerous revelation and an attempt from the man to persuade and blackmail the international community to support this government of the military coup authority.

In this drive, Hemaidti, and those behind him, have forgotten that the international community possesses instruments of pressure and other means that could turn their life into hell if the coup regime takes the step of opening the borders for illegal immigrants, a matter which can threaten the security and comfort of the international community.

A watcher of the political scene today cannot but notice clear Russian hallmarks in Hemaidti's recent revelations and that he is playing the card of illegal immigrants.

Of late and upon a tip from Russia, the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko opened his country's borders to swarms of illegal immigrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other countries to cross from his country to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania which have direct borders with Western Europe.

The illegal immigrants crisis has unleashed an angry and fierce reaction from the European group against dictator Lukashenko and Russia, as the latter is held to be the mastermind and supporter of this inhuman wave of immigrants.

Hemaidti's statements that he can open the borders of his country to the illegal immigrants are of serious gravity for the people of the Sudan and the country, given the expected reaction from the international community towards such an arrogant talk from the man who forgets that Sudan has just shed off its international isolation and was removed from the U.S terror list.

Threatening the West with the illegal immigrants paper can entail catastrophic consequences to the coup government that has now found itself in a big quagmire, faced with wide public rejection of this evil coup. Raising the paper of illegal immigrants in the face of the international community is a dangerous game. It does not just mean allowing the flow of illegal immigrants. It also means the exportation of Islamic fanatics and criminals to Europe and America.

It means opening Sudan's doors to any narcotics trafficker or an escape' from justice in his country of origin to Sudan where he can find protection and a safe haven.

Such a development can turn you (the Sudanese citizen) into a World outcast, viewed as a source of danger.

It can turn your country into an obnoxious bed of crime and international terrorism.

For that, it has now become imperative for the Sudanese public to forcefully go out to challenge this coup government which, in order to stay in power, may do anything, so dangerous it may be to Sudan and its people.