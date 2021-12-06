Tunisia: Number of Tourists Staying in Tabarka-Ain Draham Hotels Up 413 Percent in November

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of tourists staying in Tabarka-Ain Draham hotels saw a 413% rise to 13,200 in November 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, the number of overnight stays also jumped by 385% to 23,822.

A significant increase in the number of arrivals was posted from January to November 2021, compared to the same period last year, reads the Tabarka local tourism committee's report.

120,000 tourists have stayed in the region's hotels, posting a 44% rise. The number of overnight stays reached 249,000, up 39% until the end of November, 2021.

This rise is due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation and the prevention measures taken by the tourist units, Tabarka Local Tourism Commissioner Aissa El Marouani told TAP.

The official further highlighted the diversity of the tourist products offered by the region, which helped get out of the classic hotel-related tourism, to develop the mountain-, environment-, sport-, hunting- and spa-related tourism.