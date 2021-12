Tunis/Tunisia — Security units under the national police district of Siliana arrested at the entrance to the city of Siliana thirteen people from 4 African countries who were aboard a bus from Kasserine, a security source told TAP Sunday.

These people, who do not have passports and identity documents, are from Guinea (6), Côte d'Ivoire (3), Cameroon (2) and Sudan (2).

They crossed the land borders illegally and judicial measures have been taken against them, adding the same source.