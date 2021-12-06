Tunisia: Eye Surgeries for Patients From Gafsa Conducted Sunday and Saturday As Part of Free Health Caravan

Tunis/Tunisia — A team of ophthalmologists on Sunday conducted further surgeries for some patients from the governorate of Gafsa, as part of a free health caravan.

A team of six ophthalmologists conducted on Saturday and Sunday, cataract surgeries and eye implants in the ophthalmology ward of the Gafsa local hospital, said President of the Arab Maghreb NADI AL BASSAR Club Omar Bellatif.

He added in a statement to TAP that the action of the physicians, all from the capital, is part of a voluntary action led by NADI AL BASSAR in partnership with the Tunis office of the Kuwait-based society Direct Aid and the Ghomrassen Litawassol organisation, to help the Gafsa local hospital cope with the lack of ophthalmology doctors and to support patients who cannot afford to be treated in the private sector.

For more than a year, the Gafsa local hospital has not had ophthalmologists, local health director Salem Nasri pointed out, adding that some doctors from the private sector have volunteered to carry out outpatient consultations for patients once a week.

The ophthalmology ward of the Gafsa hospital has hosted in 2021 four medical caravans specialised in ophthalmology, two of which were organised by the NADI AL BASSAR Club in cooperation with the Tunis office of the Kuwaiti Direct Aid society and the Ghomrassen Litawassol organisation.