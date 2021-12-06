Tunisia: 20 Pc of Pregnant Women Do Not Have Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health Services -ONFP

5 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "One in five women do not have access to sexual and reproductive health services during pregnancy, due to the decline in services provided in this area," said the CEO of the National Office of Family and Population (ONFP) Habib Ghédira.

Ghédira told TAP Sunday 20 pc of women do not have access to sexual and reproductive health services against 7 pc in 2010, due to lack of resources.

He said the ONFP has launched a national programme of reproductive health that will run from 2021 to 2030 with the support of the United Nations Population Fund.

Ghedira also said indicators related to sexual health have declined significantly as the number of people with AIDS and who are subject to medical monitoring has not exceeded 1,200 out of a total of 4 thousand patients.

"About 3 thousand people with AIDS refuse medical care, while the office provides them with centers for anonymous and free testing, "he added.

