Tunisia: 'CDC Online Academy' Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The Deposits and Consignment Fund (French: CDC) ended the 2021 year with the launch of its e-learning platform "CDC Online Academy", funded by the French Development Agency (French: AFD) with the technical assistance of Expertise France.

The platform that fits into CDC's training digitisation policy will help its team explore a new learning experience focused on flexibility, autonomy and sharing.

The setting up of the training platform is considered as a strategic choice for the CDC as it focuses on the development of its collaborators' skills.

The "CDC Online Academy" will provide a continuous access to personalised and adapted programmes, ensuring a modern learning in line with the global investment and soft skills trends, in addition to all programmes deemed useful for its activity and to achieve the expected performance and goals.