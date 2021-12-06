Tunisia: 'CDC Online Academy' Launched

5 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Deposits and Consignment Fund (French: CDC) ended the 2021 year with the launch of its e-learning platform "CDC Online Academy", funded by the French Development Agency (French: AFD) with the technical assistance of Expertise France.

The platform that fits into CDC's training digitisation policy will help its team explore a new learning experience focused on flexibility, autonomy and sharing.

The setting up of the training platform is considered as a strategic choice for the CDC as it focuses on the development of its collaborators' skills.

The "CDC Online Academy" will provide a continuous access to personalised and adapted programmes, ensuring a modern learning in line with the global investment and soft skills trends, in addition to all programmes deemed useful for its activity and to achieve the expected performance and goals.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X