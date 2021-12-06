Nigeria: Niger Delta Youths to Buhari - 14 Yrs of Blackout in Ondo South Becoming Unbearable

Akure — Youths in the Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo state have raised the alarm that the hardship faced occasioned by the 14 years of total blackout have become unbearable to the people in the oil-rich communities.

The Ondo South Senatorial District comprises six council areas which include the Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo.

The youths under the auspices of the Niger Delta Youth Movement NDYM has therefore appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to release fund for the quick completion of the 132KVA Power station in Okitipupa.

Its Chairman, Prince Akin Omojuwa said that the blackout has paralysed economic activities and lives of the people.

Omojuwa, said the people of the area heave a sigh of relief when Akpabio assured that power will be restored by December 2021 but said there was no sign that the power will be restored soon.

According to him, more than 1,000 communities within five of the six local government areas in the district have been disconnected from the national grid by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for over 14 years.

He said "It was cheering news for the people of the Ondo South Senatorial District when the Senate directed NDDC to complete the power project as soon as possible.

"The development was said to be part of the legislative lobby gingered by the senator representing the district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo".

Their letter to the President and the Minister reads "We write for ourselves and on behalf of the good people of the Niger Delta area of Ondo State to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. (Senator) Godswill Akpabio, the Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, over their resoluteness to restore power supply to the southern senatorial district of Ondo State which birthed the commencement of the monumental Okitipupa Power Station after 14 years of blackout in the area.

"Moreover, the huge amount of money that has been invested to the project through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is highly appreciated.

"We patriotically wish to appeal to Your Excellencies to expedite actions on the completion of the project so that the various human cum economic activities that have become moribund in the area can be brought back to life.

"More so that we are at the festive period, the completion of the project will make the season more remarkable for our people.

" The advantages of the completion of the project and its subsequent opening cum commencement of activities are enormous.

"It will revive the economic activities of the area and thereby gainfully engage the people, particularly the youth of the area in legitimate businesses which will, in turn, reduce street gangsterism and cult-related activities which have characterized the area for some time now.

"Our people will also be motivated to solidify their allegiance in your leadership style and that of your party to have come to their rescue in addressing a problem past managers of our oil money see as unaddressable and our people undeserving.

They added that " We shall be glad to partner with, work with and support you in your uncommon determination to transform the Niger Delta region to a Niger Delta of our dream through your politics of all-inclusiveness and equitable distribution of our oil revenue"

