Tunis/Tunisia — Ridha Gharsallaoui and Khelil Jendoubi have been appointed as Tunisia's Consuls General in Paris and Milan, respectively, in replacement of Mohamed Tahar Arbaoui and Adel Ben Abdallah, under presidential decrees issued by President Kais Saied.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency Sunday, the Head of State has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad to conduct a thorough financial and administrative audit in both consulates.