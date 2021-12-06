Liberia: Politics

The minister of State for presidential Affairs and Coordinator of the Steering Committee of the bicentennial celebration Mr. Nathaniel McGill has said that Liberia belongs to all Liberians irrespective of one's political affiliation.

Liberia is expected to celebrate a bicentennial celebration next year. Two hundred years ago, a group of settlers arrived in Liberia from the United States of America and later declared independent. This historic event, places Liberia and America in a special relation.

The event will be celebrated throughout 2022 from January 7 to December 10, 2022, with the official opening ceremony taking place on February 14, 2022. Liberia was founded in 1822 by free people of African descent from the United States of America.

The coordinator said the celebration aims to bring Liberians from the diaspora and at home more closer so as to be able to effect positive changes in the country.

Minister McGill said the theme is "Liberia: The Land of Return - Commemorating 200 Years of Freedom and Pan-African Leadership" while the slogan is "The Lone Star Forever, Stronger Together.".

He called on all Liberians to take the celebration as a way to express a sense of oneness.

According to him, this is not a time of division, rather, a time of uniting both at home and abroad.

"We are all part of this place. Be it opposition or what, Liberia belongs to all Liberians and it is about time for us to come to celebrate this bicentennial celebration.

By the authority vested in me, as the coordinator, through his excellency, the president of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, I officially hereby launch this bicentennial celebration," he said.