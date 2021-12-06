Nigeria's Quadri Shines At Singapore WTT Championship

6 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Quadri became the first African player to get to the quarter finals at the ongoing championship

Aruna Quadri has recorded his first victory at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup championship in Singapore.

Quadri, who is representing Nigeria at the Championship, defeated the world number eight player, Liang Jingkun of China to 3-1 (7-11, 11-1, 14-12,11-5) in round 16 of the men's singles event to qualify for the quarter finals.

Quadri is the first African player to get to the quarter finals at the ongoing championship, rising to become the world number 13th player.

He ascribed his performance to hard work and dedication.

"I kept fighting and I did not give up. I tried my best and it worked out for me in the end. I think my positive mindset also contributed to my performance.

"I am very happy and excited, I think I'm just so lucky in this match, everyone is so tired from the championships in Houston.

"I could see he was tired also, so I kept my cool, and it actually worked for me.

"I put several balls to the table and he made a lot of errors," he said.

Having lost the first game 7-11 to trail 1-0 in the game, Aruna began the second set on a high note, winning 11 straight points to swiftly even the game 11-1 for 1-1.

Unlike his Chinese opponent who had the technical support of his coach, Quadri had no technical support in his corner.

He, however, drew motivation from the support he got from Nigerian fans and others from around the world.

"This win is for all my fans and everyone back home in Nigeria and Africa.

"I always believed that If I was selected to be here that meant I had what was needed to play.

"I was not under any kind of pressure, I just wanted to play my game and be myself," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian will face Brazil's Hugo Calderano in quarterfinal, after the Brazilian defeated China's Lin Gaoyuan 3-0 in round of 16.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X