Nigeria: Mobo Awards 2021 - Wizkid Makes History, Edges Out Drake, Burna Boy (Full List of Winners)

The 2021 Music of Black Origin, also known as the MOBOs went down at the Coventry Building Society Arena, U.K, and on YouTube on Sunday night.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa hosted the show.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in "music of black origin", including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid made history as the most awarded African act in history after winning the Best International Act and Best African Act awards. These two new awards make it a total of five for Wizkid at the MOBO Awards.

Wizkid was nominated in the Best African Music Act of the year category alongside Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay, Davido, King Promise, NSG, Rema, Tems, and Tiwa Savage.

In the Best international act category, he was up against Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Polo G, Rema, Skillibeng, and Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna).

The ceremony also featured performances from Ghetts, Tems, NSG, Bree Runway, and Pa Salieu.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best male act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts - WINNER

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best female act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz - WINNER

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol - Mother

Dave - We're All Alone in This Together - WINNER

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Headie One - Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 - Latest Trends

Central Cee - Commitment Issues

Dave - Clash (feat Stormzy)

Enny - Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)

Pa Salieu - My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign) - WINNER

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee - WINNER

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway - Hot Hot

Fredo - Money Talks (feat Dave)

Little Simz - Woman (feat Cleo Sol)

M1llionz - Lagga - WINNER

Pa Salieu - My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Slowthai - Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Cleo Sol - WINNER

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta - WINNER

Best hip-hop act

Dave

D-Block Europe - WINNER

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee - WINNER

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

LoskiM1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best international act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid - WINNER

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas - Them

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas & the Black Messiah

Letitia Wright - Small Axe

Micheal Ward - Small Axe - WINNER

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly - WINNER

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B - WINNER

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

SO

Best African music act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid - WINNER

Best reggae act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea - WINNER

Skillibeng

Spice

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet - WINNER

Best producer

Gotcha

Jae5 - WINNER

Juls

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

TSB