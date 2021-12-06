Nigeria: Mobo Awards 2021 - Wizkid Makes History, Edges Out Drake, Burna Boy (Full List of Winners)

<i>Wizkid made history as the most awarded African act in history after winning the Best International Act and Best African Act awards.</sub>
The 2021 Music of Black Origin, also known as the MOBOs went down at the Coventry Building Society Arena, U.K, and on YouTube on Sunday night.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa hosted the show.
The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in "music of black origin", including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.
Nigerian superstar Wizkid made history as the most awarded African act in history after winning the Best International Act and Best African Act awards. These two new awards make it a total of five for Wizkid at the MOBO Awards.
Wizkid was nominated in the Best African Music Act of the year category alongside Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay, Davido, King Promise, NSG, Rema, Tems, and Tiwa Savage.
In the Best international act category, he was up against Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Polo G, Rema, Skillibeng, and Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna).
The ceremony also featured performances from Ghetts, Tems, NSG, Bree Runway, and Pa Salieu.
Check out the full winners list below:
Best male act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts - WINNER
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best female act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz - WINNER
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of the year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol - Mother
Dave - We're All Alone in This Together - WINNER
Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
Headie One - Edna
Song of the year
A1 x J1 - Latest Trends
Central Cee - Commitment Issues
Dave - Clash (feat Stormzy)
Enny - Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)
Pa Salieu - My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign) - WINNER
Best newcomer
Arlo Parks
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee - WINNER
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the year
Bree Runway - Hot Hot
Fredo - Money Talks (feat Dave)
Little Simz - Woman (feat Cleo Sol)
M1llionz - Lagga - WINNER
Pa Salieu - My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Slowthai - Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Cleo Sol - WINNER
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta - WINNER
Best hip-hop act
Dave
D-Block Europe - WINNER
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
Best drill act
Central Cee - WINNER
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
LoskiM1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best international act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid - WINNER
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best performance in a TV show/film
Ashley Thomas - Them
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas & the Black Messiah
Letitia Wright - Small Axe
Micheal Ward - Small Axe - WINNER
Best media personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly - WINNER
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
Best gospel act
CalledOut Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B - WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
SO
Best African music act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid - WINNER
Best reggae act
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea - WINNER
Skillibeng
Spice
Best jazz act
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet - WINNER
Best producer
Gotcha
Jae5 - WINNER
Juls
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB