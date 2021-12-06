Tanzania: Nicol to Pay Shareholders 17/ - Per Share

NICOL Investments shareholders have endorsed a dividend of 1.047bn/- for the year ended 2020/2021 where 17/- will be paid for each share.

This was endorsed in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The payment for shareholders, according to the AGM will be paid before 30th December this year to all eligible shareholders, who are listed in the shareholders' book.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of NICOL, Erasto Ngamilaga, said the company was in trouble for sometimes during the previous management, but as for now it is stable and recording profit from its various investments.

He said as results of the tremendous work done by new management, the company is now doing better and seeing the value of its shares at Dar es Salaam Stock Market (DSE) increasing.

"We had a very fruitful meeting with shareholders and many of them were happy with the company's development, especially the profit we are making from our various investments... we told them to expect more bright future," he said

According to Ngamilaga, the company will continue with its plans to invest in various profitable investment, besides investing 14bn/- in government treasury bonds, where there is high and quick profit compared to others investment.

"We are very proud to see shareholders are happy with the development of their company and they get what they expected for a very long time and it is our expectations that will have a very good future and shareholders will continue to enjoy their investments," he said

He said for the year ended 2020 the management recommended a dividend of 10/- for each share but due to the good performance and the profit that was recorded for the half year that ended June, the profit after tax has increased to 3.8bn/- from 2.2bn/- last year.

He said after paying tax they expect the profit to increase to 2.8bn/- by end of December this year, adding that that is why they decided to increase the dividend to 17/- per share.

The NICOL Chairman Dr Gideon Kaunda told shareholders that the company has managed to control all challenges they faced because of the old management and successfully won 37 cases which were filled against the company.