Tanzania: Barrick North Mara Supports Health Programme

6 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BARRICK Gold Corporation through its North Mara mine has initiated a programme aimed at educating villagers surrounding it to see the essence of taking frequent health checks, including going for Covid-19 vaccines and donating blood.

The two-week programme which started on November 11 and concluded on December 1, was implemented through the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, indicating it reached more than 3,000 villagers showing up to test HIV and TB with others receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

Speaking on behalf of 11 villages surrounding the mine on the programme, Nyamwiga Warioba, a resident of Nyamongo village said the villagers also got a chance to donate blood and receive health advice on various diseases.

Equally, he thanked Barrick North Mara for the initiative as well as sponsoring Word Aids Day activities in the region.

On her part, Maria Samwel, a resident of Matongo village said they managed to check their health and receive advice on how to deal with other diseases, which infect women and children mostly.

On his part, Julius Sospeter, a resident of Nyangoto village said they decided to donate blood to help patients in need, and in turn called upon the organizers of the program to make it sustainable.

Commenting, Barrick North Mara doctor-in-charge, Dr Nicolas Mboya thanked the villagers for participating in the programme, saying it was also the government and various stakeholders, which supported them for it to succeed

