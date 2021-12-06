Tanzania: Sido to Establish Development Centre in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) to establish a development centre in Dodoma city to manufacture a wide range of high-quality and competitive machineries.

It further proposed that the facility be named--Technology Development Centre (TDC), where elaborating, the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Exaudi Kigahe challenged SIDO to phase out its obsolete machine making technology and come up with a modernised method.

"SIDO should be a mirror of medium scale machine making... that way the organisation will help entrepreneurs and businesses to make big and modern machines," Mr Kigahe said, while touring SIDO's Dodoma office to meet management, staff and inspected some projects.

In his itinerary, he toured some 32 factories in SIDO leased premises along Small Industrial Street offering 228 direct jobs to the locals.

Some of the factories visited included BOSA General Supplies which produces receipts, invoices and various documents for local government offices and TPC-Kizota, a leather processing centre that offers leather and food processing training also to the locals.

Others are Home Mate Food factory processing maize flour, Kamete Investment producing bottled drink water, Dodoma pure, Robert Paul Winery Company Limited, and Bakel Company Limited, all producing semi-sweet wines and Saint Gema Bakery, owned by Catholic nuns.

Dodoma's SIDO Acting Regional Manager, Justice Kahemela, said they have mapped out areas of setting up factories in the region and central zone based on the availability of raw materials, such as grapes, sunflowers seeds and peanuts and gold and gypsum.