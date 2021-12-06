Tanzania: Dcb Commits to Provide High Quality Services

DCB Commercial Bank is poised to invest in the delivery of enhanced products to commensurate with the highest industry standards, buoyed by the conviction that goodwill from clients constitutes their biggest asset.

The Bank's Managing Director Godfrey Ndalahwa marked the bank's future direction in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, where he highlighted some gains registered by the bank, including scooping the most preferred local bank at customer service experience in Tanzania in the 2021 edition of Consumer choice Awards Africa.

"The victory of DCB in the category of the bank that delivers best services is a great cause for celebration for the bank, given that the awards are based on votes from customers themselves and so it fairly reflects the trust that customer has over us," he said.

This is the first time that DCB has partaken in the contest, there are many banks in Tanzania and for us to excel is a deed that is invaluable to us, we hope that our clients and Tanzanians at large will continue to support us so that we build up the momentum to augment our performance.

He added, " Let me point out that we at DCB take the award as motivation and we promise to keep on improving our services, we believe that our clients constitute our biggest capital that can we can harness to propel the progress of the bank and ensure endless success."

On her part, Head of Marketing and Customer Care, Rahma Ngassa, said DCB was a robust bank that has maintained an upwards growth trend year by year, noting that the secret behind the sustained success is the delivery of the best services and products to the bank's clients.

"DCB has set out strategic plans to move forward, including according to customer care an utmost priority. To date, DCB has managed to deploy various friendly service delivery formats to reach out to our clients and serve them better," she said.

In line with that, Rahma said, DCB recently launched a three-month promotion dubbed, 'Sinia la DCB', which was, in essence, doubled as both a reward to customers to make them best enjoy the festivities that are typical of the year-end segment and also a gesture of gratitude to them.

"To us at DCB customer care rise above everything, that is why with our clients in mind, we have managed to launch in the market highly innovative products that meet the specific needs of our target market," she said.