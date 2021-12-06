Tanzania: President Cautions Against Roads Infrastructure Vandalism

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has cautioned the public against vandalising road infrastructure that cost billions of taxpayers' money to construct and rehabilitate them.

She stated that the government is spending a significant amount of money on road infrastructure from both internal and external sources, warning that individuals engaging in the malpractice will face the full wrath of the law.

"These roads are being built for the sake of our social and economic development; vandalism is to our disadvantage," she stated. "Everyone should ensure that vandals are reported to the police."

President Samia ordered regular patrols in several project areas, saying legal action must be taken against those who commit acts of vandalism on road infrastructure. "Let us all place special importance on road maintenance," she said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam yesterday to lay a foundation stone for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project-Phase II, she condemned such behaviour that is not in the best interests of the country, stating that everyone should be the custodian of these projects.

According to her, some road users destroy road infrastructure by overloading vehicles, spilling oil, blocking drainage, arbitrary parking, and farming near roadsides.

For example, she stated that the BRT project Phase II cost more than 368bn/-, unfortunately, some unpatriotic individuals are sabotaging the efforts by stealing building materials and fuel for construction machinery.

She urged the Ministry of Works and Transport and Tanzania National Road Agency (Tanroads) to ensure that bridge construction and renovations are done under contract to ensure that the roads last as long as they should.

"Let me ask district and council leaders in areas where several projects are being implemented to be careful in ensuring that they complete the work on time and to the agreed standards. "We have assigned supervisors to oversee various projects across the country, and they must also be vigilant," she urged.

According to the President, the process to import 755 buses to operate on the route has begun.

Ms Samia noted that the government will begin the third and fourth phases of BRT construction from the city centre to Gongo la Mboto and that the project has already received a World Bank loan.

Engineer Rogatus Mativila, Tanroads' Chief Executive Officer, stated that BRT Phase II entails the construction of 20.3 kilometres of roads, as well as high bridges, garages and bus terminals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Phase II, the Tanzanian government has provided 40.679bn/- and the African Development Bank (AfDB) has dished out 327.351bn/-, with the project delivering 1000 jobs per month in areas where Tanzanians number over 900," he stated.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said that they hope to extend the road from Mbagala Rangi Tatu to Vikindu by 5 kilometres in coordination with other relevant ministries, as well as build a bus terminal for buses from the southern regions in the area where the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) infrastructure will have the last slot.

"To ensure that transportation services are integrated, we built a BRT bus station at the main Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station to simplify public transportation," she explained.