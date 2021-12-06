Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Acquitted

Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
6 December 2021
263Chat (Harare)

High Court judge, Justice Musithu has declared the prosecution of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on charges of incitement to commit public violence through posting tweets denouncing looting and corruption in 2020 a nullity.

Justice Musithu ruled that the charges lack essential elements and particulars as maybe reasonably sufficient to inform the freelance journalist of the nature of the charges he faces.

He said the contradiction in the charge sheet and state outline leave Chin'ono unsure about the offence which he is alleged to have committed.

Justice Musithu concluded by saying the State was on a fishing expedition when it arrested and prosecuted Chin'ono as charges preferred against him lacked the required particulars.

