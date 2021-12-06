Mauritius: A Total of 111,067 Persons, Representing 9 Percent of the Population, Have Received Their Covid-19 Booster Jab

press release

Some 111,067 persons, representing 9% of the population, have received their COVID-19 booster jab. A total of 929,087 persons, amounting to 75.7% of the population, have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 895,815 persons, representing 73% of the population, have received a second dose.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, provided this information as he made an overview of the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius, this afternoon, during a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, in Port Louis.

As for those aged below 18, the Health Minister indicated that 33,940 persons have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 28,502 their second dose.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal pointed out that in Rodrigues, more than 60% of the population have received their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, whilst 973 Rodriguans have received their booster jab.

The following information was also provided by Dr Kailesh Jagutpal:

Some 875 persons have been detected COVID-19 positive following PCR tests, this week. Twenty-eight imported cases were detected and all the concerned travelers are in a stable condition.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted at the ENT Hospital. Twelve of the patients have been put on ventilators, among whom ten are fully vaccinated and the other two are not vaccinated.

Twelve patients are under oxygen support, among whom seven are fully vaccinated and five are not vaccinated.

Five of the admitted patients are under medical observation.

As regards the regional hospitals, 383 patients have been admitted.

The Health Minister observed that as compared to two weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 positive patients being admitted in hospitals, has decreased.

Some 119 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, this week. Twenty-eight of the deceased are aged under 60 years and 91 aged above 60. Seventy-one were not vaccinated, and 48 were vaccinated. One hundred and twelve suffered from comorbidities, and seven did not suffer from any.

As from March 2021 up to date, some 574 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 169 persons admitted in quarantine centres.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal recalled that since last week, travelers from South Africa, and other countries where the Omicron variant has been detected, are subject to quarantine stay. Twenty-two persons travelling to different islands, are in quarantine and non-vaccinated travelers are subject to quarantine measures.

The Health Minister recalled that the authorities are monitoring the situation and are ensuring that all travelers abide by strict sanitary protocols adding that with the detection of the variant Omicron, stricter control is being exercised.

He stressed that all travelers have to get a PCR test done 72 hrs before boarding, and once they reach Mauritius, they have to take another PCR test.

The Central Health Lab is tracking the S-Gene Target failure, to detect the Omicron variant, and all positive results are sent for sequencing, he further stated.

Moreover, he recalled that a hotline service, 86-066, has been made available to the relatives of COVID-19 patients who have been admitted to the ENT hospital.

As for the Acting Director of the Central Health Laboratory, Dr Janaki Sonoo, she spoke of the Omicron variant, that has been qualified as a variant of concern. She underlined that the new COVID-19 variant has been reported to have high transmissibility but its virulence, and health impacts are so far unknown.

Besides, she added that as far as Mauritius is concerned, the Central Health Lab has developed the local capacity for sequencing since May 2021. She recalled that samples were sent abroad for sequencing since January, with notably 1,223 samples sent, out of which 959 were successfully sequenced, and 264 failures were obtained. A total of 796 samples concerned local cases, and 163 concerned imported cases, she pointed out.

Furthermore, she indicated that Alpha variant cases, all from imported cases, were detected, as well as 28 cases of South African variant, all from imported cases, and 128 cases of Delta Variant, among which 39 concerned imported cases and 89 local cases, were detected.

She also informed that a COVID-19 lineage 2.1.1.318 was reported to be circulating in Mauritius, before the detection of the Delta variant, with 757 local cases and seven imported cases.

As regards the sequencing exercise to detect mutations of the virus, she said that it is constantly carried out as a normal surveillance procedure. She emphasised that it is being carried out through two platforms, as per WHO guidelines, and added that the cases being selected are travelers being tested positive following PCR tests, amongst others.