Tanzania: Samia Launches 4.3km Morocco - Mwenge Highway

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday inaugurated a 4.3 km section of new Bagamoyo Road, phase II between Morocco and Mwenge as part of the government strategy to decongest the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Samia tasked the Ministry of Works and Transport and Tanzania National Road Agency (Tanroads) to ensure that construction and renovations of bridges and roads are done under contract to ensure that the roads last as long as they should.

She stated that the government continue with the efforts to strengthen road funds as well as securing adequate funding for the maintenance of all roads in the country through Tanroads and roads under Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura).

"I think you have noticed the budget allocated to Tarura in the financial year 2021/2022 for road projects in the region; the amount is large compared to the previous year ... the goal is to ensure that Tanzania is going to reduce dusty roads and making sure we have roads that are resilient to all seasons," she stated.

Earlier, Works and Transport Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa said the Mwenge-Morocco section had been constructed at a cost of 71.8bn funded by the government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)."The completion of widening new Bagamoyo road will not only reduce traffic congestion but also reduce accidents to the users and ensure smooth transportation to and from Dar es Salaam city ," said Eng Mbarawa.