Tanzania: Tasac Wins Best Presented Financial Statement

5 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

TANZANIA Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) has emerged the first winner in the best presented financial statement awards during the year 2020 in the government regulatory authorities' category.

The National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) announced TASAC's winning in a colourful event which took place at the APC conference in Bunju area in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, where TASAC's winning, based on books prepared following financial systems of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

TASAC's Director General Mr Kaimu Mkeyenge commented on the winning, explaining that such achievement was due to internal transformation being made to assure that international standards are met.

"TASAC is offering both, international and local services and therefore we are striving to ensure that or finances are well handled and financial books are well presented," he said.

He added that even if TASAC was an infant entity that started operations in 2018, it has been doing daily improvements in its daily activities with the focus of meeting quality in its role of maritime administration, regulating the maritime sector and facilitating shipping business.

Some of the improvements made, Mr Mkeyenge said includes adopting modern financial software and increasing the number of competent and qualified staff to carry out various duties including financial ones.

Mr Mkeyenge observed that TASAC will not be an end as TASAC will continue working hard to ensure that its financial books are competently kept.

