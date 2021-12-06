South Africa: Northern Cape Sport, Arts, Culture Hosts National Youth Camp

press release

National Youth Camp : Groblershoop 04 - 10 December 2021

The Northern Cape Department of Sport, Arts, Culture (DSAC) in partnership with the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture; Northern Cape Department of Education, Love Life and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is hosting the 9th National Youth Camp in Grootdrink - Duin in Die Weg from 04 to 10 December 2021

The primary aims of the Youth Camp are to contribute towards an active young population which is:

To promote social cohesion ,nation building and national identity among South Africans using sport and recreation as a catalyst

Addressing challenges of eliminating poverty , unemployment , illiteracy and other symptoms of under development

Eliminate racism , xenophobia , sexism and other aspects of intolerance

Empower youth to make an active contribution towards sustainable economic environment through community projects

The 100 youth participants is made up from all the districts of the province and were selected on merit where they participated in an Olympiad and the top 20 of each district were selected to participate at the youth camp.. The selection process was a rigorous, transparent and fair process and in the main includes Grade 9 to 11 learners from farm, township, rural and urban schools.

The camp is been hosted at the Duin in Die Weg Resort near Groblershoop from the 04 -10 December 2021.

At the opening of the youth on Saturday 04 December 2021 , the MEC for Sport ,Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies said "After this week we want you to go away having learnt new values , having made new friends and also having gained an appreciation and understanding of our nation and be willing to be an ambassador to foster and encourage nation building, social inclusion, and be willing to contribute positively in your community and, by extension, South Africa."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The National Youth Development Agency Provincial Manager Mr. Shimmy Macomo said the jam-packed camp programme includes recreational and cultural activities as well as life skills discussions facilitated by the Camp Masters from the various stakeholders. The young people attending will have an opportunity to explore who they are, to develop their communication and leadership skills, and to experience the power of teamwork through physical activities. Coupled to the youth there is also a community outreach leg where the youth will be volunteering their services to the community of Grootdrink which is situated near the De in Die Weg resort.

The media is hereby invited to attend the youth camp and get a bird's eye view of the importance of the camp and the benefits it have for the youth attending.

For more media enquiries please contact Conrad Fortune @ 079 873 0679

Conrad Fortune - Spokesperson for the MEC of Sport , Arts and Culture - N Cape

Cell: 079 873 0679

Email: Conradfortune01@gmail.com

cfortune@ncpg.gov.za