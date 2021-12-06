Africa: I Am Samuel - an African Love Story Against All Odds, Yet With Further Obstacles and Divisions to Navigate

analysis

Although banned in Kenya -- its country of origin -- queer documentary 'I Am Samual' aims to present new perspectives and understanding. Its makers hope the documentary will serve as a catalyst for dialogue across the country.

The film I Am Samuel, hailed by some in the international media as a "meditative, optimistic documentary on queer love in Kenya" and "a work of true bravery", was banned by the Kenya Film Classification Board shortly after its release. In a statement, the board labelled the film "an affront to our culture and identity" that violates "Article 45 of the Kenyan Constitution, which recognises the family as the basic unit of society and defines marriage as between two persons of the opposite gender".

Directed by multi-award-winning documentary filmmaker Peter Murimi, the verité-style documentary tenderly tells the story of Samuel, a soft-spoken, young gay Kenyan torn between his dreams of building a future with Alex, the man he loves, and the conservative views of his family and country.

In an edited interview, Murimi and the film's impact producer, Annette Atieno, speak about putting together I Am Samuel in such a largely conservative environment, possible strategies to try to halt the Kenyan government's continued...