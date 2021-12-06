South Africa: NPA Boss Shamila Batohi Insists Hermione Cronje's Resignation Is Not a Sign of Collapse

6 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

To be clear, 'the NPA is not in a crisis', remarked National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi about the resignation of Hermione Cronje.

On Monday, 6 December, during a virtual media briefing, advocate Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, said the resignation of the head of the Investigating Directorate is not a sign that the prosecutions authority is in crisis.

Batohi and her team were briefing journalists on Cronje's resignation. Last Thursday, the latter made headlines when it was revealed she had asked Batohi to be relieved of her duties.

Read in Daily Maverick: NPA's Investigating Directorate boss no more: Hermione Cronje quits after frustrating 30 months

At the time of Cronje's resignation there was no official reason given for her decision. Daily Maverick's Jessica Bezuidenhout pointed out that Cronje's job often involved a 20-hour workday (see above article). City Press reported various reasons for her resignation, including budgets, hiring constraints and the fact that Cronje lived in Cape Town and had to travel to Tshwane during the week, which meant she only saw her children on weekends. Monday's briefing did not provide a reason either, except for Batohi saying it was a "culmination of various factors"....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X