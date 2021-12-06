South Africa: NPA Boss Shamila Batohi Insists Hermione Cronje's Resignation Is Not a Sign of Collapse

analysis

To be clear, 'the NPA is not in a crisis', remarked National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi about the resignation of Hermione Cronje.

On Monday, 6 December, during a virtual media briefing, advocate Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, said the resignation of the head of the Investigating Directorate is not a sign that the prosecutions authority is in crisis.

Batohi and her team were briefing journalists on Cronje's resignation. Last Thursday, the latter made headlines when it was revealed she had asked Batohi to be relieved of her duties.

At the time of Cronje's resignation there was no official reason given for her decision. Daily Maverick's Jessica Bezuidenhout pointed out that Cronje's job often involved a 20-hour workday (see above article). City Press reported various reasons for her resignation, including budgets, hiring constraints and the fact that Cronje lived in Cape Town and had to travel to Tshwane during the week, which meant she only saw her children on weekends. Monday's briefing did not provide a reason either, except for Batohi saying it was a "culmination of various factors"....