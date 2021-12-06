Africa: Ramaphosa's Tour - South Africa to Lift Visa Restrictions for Ghana, Kenya in Bid to Boost Trade

6 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Tricky visa rules have come up frequently during President Cyril Ramaphosa's West Africa tour, along with gripes about South Africa's many regulations making it difficult to do business here, while the South African delegation aired its own displeasure over 'arbitrary tax bills' and illegal immigrants.

Visa restrictions for Ghanaian and Kenyan travellers to South Africa are set to be lifted as part of efforts to boost trade and business within Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a tour to four West African countries, told journalists in Accra on Sunday, at the conclusion of his visit to Ghana, that the pan-African vision of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, "is for me what really informed the spirit in which the discussions took place here".

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who is part of the large travelling delegation of ministers and officials, has confirmed that Kenyans will soon be able to travel to South Africa without having to go through a complicated visa process. The two countries set up a committee at presidential level last month to deal with difficulties related to visas following a state visit to South Africa by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta.

