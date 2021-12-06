South Africa: Start of South African Netball Championships Clouded By Fatal Bus Accident

analysis

South Africa's netball community is in mourning following a tragic accident which claimed four lives on Sunday.

The Spar National Netball Championships were shrouded by a dark cloud when they kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, 6 December.

This follows news that a bus carrying teams travelling from the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape were involved in a multi-vehicle collision near Aberdeen on the road to Beaufort West.

The accident claimed the lives of three netball players as well as an official from the OR Tambo district. A further 25 players were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

"We can confirm that there have been four fatalities and we are in the process of informing families. This is not how we wanted to kick-start the tournament or end the year, however we find ourselves in this situation," said Eastern Cape Netball president Mpumi Javu.

"These are trying times and we request a bit of privacy and space to handle this matter. We will liaise with Netball South Africa and they will communicate accordingly."

An emotional Netball SA president Cecelia Molokwane expanded on details in an interview with 5FM.

"In the early hours of Sunday morning I...