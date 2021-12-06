South Africa: Durban's 'Beacons of Light' Are Showing the Way to a Future That Excludes the ANC

6 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Imraan Buccus

Dr Imraan Buccus is senior research associate at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute and a postdoctoral scholar in gender justice, health and human development at Durban University of Technology.

For moral and strategic reasons, the ANC must be opposed. But the outcome of the local elections, in which parties of the right were the primary beneficiaries of the ongoing collapse in support for the ANC, shows that removing the party from power is not enough to rescue our hopes for a better life for all.

The ANC enjoys the honour of being the oldest liberation movement on the African continent. Founded in 1912 as the South African Native National Congress, its formation marked the birth of inclusive and non-ethnic African nationalism.

It was a direct response to the white nationalism of 1910, which emerged from the Union of South Africa.

Pixley ka Seme and John Dube, both from what is now KwaZulu-Natal, were the central architects of this once extraordinary movement. Last week I reflected on the history of the ANC as I conducted a political education workshop for young Zambian activists, many of them trade unionists and civil society activists, at a venue not too far from Kabwe, in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X