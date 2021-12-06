Africa: Marking 25 Years of South Africa's Constitution, HIV/Aids in Africa Conference and South Africa Spotlight in World Inequality Report

analysis

Friday 10 December 2021, marks 25 years of our country's constitution and Maverick Citizen will be publishing articles throughout the week commemorating the occasion with various reflections from ordinary South Africans and civil society. The articles will culminate in a special newsletter that will go out on Friday 10 December.

The HIV/Aids Conference in Africa (ICASA) will take place from Monday 6 December to Saturday 11 December 2021. The overall objective of the conference is to highlight the diverse nature of Africa's HIV epidemic and its unique response to it. You can find out more about the conference here.

On Monday 6 December at 6.30pm, the SAMRC Bioethics Advisory Panel will be hosting a webinar titled Is there a case to be made for Covid-19 vaccinations in children? The discussion will also be asking whether vaccinating children will result in a decrease in community spread. You can register to attend the discussion here.

On Tuesday 7 December at 8.30am, the World Inequality Lab will be launching the 2022 World Inequality Report. It will present the most up-to-date and complete data on the various facets of inequality worldwide as of 2021: global wealth, income, gender and ecological inequality. The data and...