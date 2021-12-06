Africa: Marking 25 Years of South Africa's Constitution, HIV/Aids in Africa Conference and South Africa Spotlight in World Inequality Report

6 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Friday 10 December 2021, marks 25 years of our country's constitution and Maverick Citizen will be publishing articles throughout the week commemorating the occasion with various reflections from ordinary South Africans and civil society. The articles will culminate in a special newsletter that will go out on Friday 10 December.

The HIV/Aids Conference in Africa (ICASA) will take place from Monday 6 December to Saturday 11 December 2021. The overall objective of the conference is to highlight the diverse nature of Africa's HIV epidemic and its unique response to it. You can find out more about the conference here.

On Monday 6 December at 6.30pm, the SAMRC Bioethics Advisory Panel will be hosting a webinar titled Is there a case to be made for Covid-19 vaccinations in children? The discussion will also be asking whether vaccinating children will result in a decrease in community spread. You can register to attend the discussion here.

On Tuesday 7 December at 8.30am, the World Inequality Lab will be launching the 2022 World Inequality Report. It will present the most up-to-date and complete data on the various facets of inequality worldwide as of 2021: global wealth, income, gender and ecological inequality. The data and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X