South Africa: Surviving Intergenerational Trauma - a Story About Reclaiming Power Is Sadly All Too Familiar in South Africa

A new book by political analyst and academic Nompumelelo Runji documents her journey of healing after leaving her emotionally abusive husband.

What political analyst and academic Nompumelelo Runji writes about in her recently published book How I Took Back My Power is shocking, but sadly all too familiar. A male partner who is "cold", "insensitive", "cruel" and generally doesn't care about his partner's wellbeing sounds like the common complaints we've heard from our mothers and aunts.

Runji says she is aware that her tumultuous marriage wasn't unique. "But as somebody with a public profile, I thought that my story was a great case study on how we as individuals, families and communities navigate chaotic relationships," she said in a Zoom interview.

Even if none of the dismissiveness and emotional bullying is true of your own romantic relationship, you've most likely seen this scene play out elsewhere. Perhaps you saw this defective "love" play out on Mina Nawe, which aired on the Moja Love channel on DStv earlier this year.

In it, five couples live in a house and complete activities in attempts to mend their relationships. Each couple grapples with varying forms of abuse in the relationship.

