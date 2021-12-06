South Africa: PSL Remains Silent On Kaizer Chiefs' Predicament After 31 Positive Covid Cases

analysis

Amakhosi's unplayed match against Cape Town City overshadowed the DStv Premiership action this weekend, with the Premier Soccer League yet to comment on the ongoing matter which will affect more games in the near future.

There were five DStv Premiership matches over the past weekend, with three ending in stalemates and two ending with winners.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points after playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch. AmaZulu and Royal AM also shared the spoils after a goalless draw, as did Swallows and Maritzburg United following a 1-1 draw.

There were victories for Sekhukhune United and Golden Arrows as they beat SuperSport United and Chippa United respectively.

However, all eyes fell on the one match that eventually wasn't played -- Kaizer Chiefs versus Cape Town City.

Covid crisis

On Friday 3 December, Chiefs released a statement indicating that they had written to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ask for a postponement of their game against City, as well as four other games following that match. This includes clashes against Golden Arrows (8 December), Sekhukhune (12 December), Royal AM (19 December) and Maritzburg (22 December).

Amakhosi said they had deemed it necessary to do this as 31 of...