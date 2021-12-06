South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Delivers Keynote Address At Commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day, 09 Dec

press release

The Public Service Commission in partnership with the United Nations in South Africa (represented by the Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Development Programme), and the University of South Africa will virtually commemorate the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday, 09 December 2021 under the theme: "Your right, your role: Say no to corruption".

The International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 09 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which was signed in Mexico in 2003. South Africa is one of the signatories to the Convention and ratified it in 2004. This day provides an opportunity for political leaders, governments, business, civil society and ordinary South Africans in particular the youth to join forces against corruption.

The Minister for Public Service and Administration (MPSA), Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will deliver the keynote address. Other participants at the event will include amongst others, representatives from Government, Business and Civil Society particularly the youth. A programme outlining key activities and participants on the day is attached for information.

The members of the media are invited to join the event via the link: https://gcis.zoom.us/j/94025805133

Journalists may also view the discussions via live streaming on the following page:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/OPSC_SA